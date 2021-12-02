Saanich police searching for pickup driver after crash
Police in Saanich are asking the public for help finding a driver who was involved in a collision with an electric scooter late last month.
In a statement posted to its Twitter account, the Saanich Police Department says the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 26 at the intersection of Glanford Avenue at Vanalman Avenue.
Police are now looking for a blue pickup truck. The driver is described as 40 to 50 years old with grey hair and a grey beard. Officers say the driver was wearing a hi-vis safety vest at the time.
Anyone who recognizes the truck or the driver is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.
