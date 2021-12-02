Saanich police searching for pickup driver after crash

Police in Saanich are asking the public for help finding a driver who was involved in a collision with an electric scooter late last month.

In a statement posted to its Twitter account, the Saanich Police Department says the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Nov. 26 at the intersection of Glanford Avenue at Vanalman Avenue.

Police are now looking for a blue pickup truck. The driver is described as 40 to 50 years old with grey hair and a grey beard. Officers say the driver was wearing a hi-vis safety vest at the time.

Do you recognize this truck? Officers are looking to speak to the driver, who was involved in a collision with an e-scooter on Nov 26 just before 9am on Glanford Ave at Vanalman Ave. Driver described as 40-50 yrs, gry beard, gry hair wearing a high-vis vest. File 21-26553. #yyj pic.twitter.com/Z5imGRo9mj — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 2, 2021

Anyone who recognizes the truck or the driver is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.