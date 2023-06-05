Saanich police searching for missing mother
Police in Saanich are asking the public to help keep an eye out for a missing woman who has not spoken to her family for roughly a week.
Investigators are searching for Christine Pash, 30, who last spoke to her mother on the phone on May 28.
Family members – including her son – say it's highly unusual for Pash not to have returned home by now and are very concerned for her well-being.
Police say they believe Pash was on or near a beach during the phone call with her mother on May 28.
Pash is described as a white woman who stands 5'10" and weighs approximately 250 pounds.
She has long black hair and a Gemini symbol tattoo on her neck. She was last seen wearing a floral pattern skirt with shorts underneath, and is believed to have pink manicured fingernails.
Anyone with information on Pash's whereabouts is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.
