Saanich police officer released from hospital 5 weeks after bank shooting

A police officer was released from a Victoria hospital on Friday, more than five weeks after he was seriously injured in a shootout with two gunmen at a bank in Saanich, B.C.

"Today is very special, heartwarming, and inspirational as one of our injured officers is returning home where he can continue to heal and build his strength while being surrounded by his loving family," said Saanich police Chief Dean Duthie in a statement Friday afternoon.

The Saanich police officer was released from the Royal Jubilee Hospital shortly after 2 p.m.

Six officers with the Saanich and Victoria police departments were injured during the shootout with a pair of gunmen at the Bank of Montreal branch on Shelboure Street.

All six officers are members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, which responded to the bank within minutes of the first reports of armed men inside the building.

One Saanich officer remained in hospital Friday and is improving "day by day," Duthie added.

The suspects, who were both killed in the shooting, were later identified as 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie of Duncan, B.C.

"This officer’s inner strength, determination, and grit continues to inspire all staff at SPD and our community, along with our other injured officer who remains in hospital as he continues to make progressive improvements day by day," Duthie said.

"We are so very grateful for the extraordinary care, compassion, and professionalism of the medical staff, nurses, doctors, and surgeons at RJH who assisted and guided the healing of our officer to this day," the police chief added.