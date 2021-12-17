Saanich police nab purse-snatching 18-year-old, say he's connected to other crimes

A Saanich woman was forced to chase after a young man after he grabbed her from behind and stole her purse.

Police say it happened Thursday around 12:30 p.m. near Cedar Hill Cross Road and Ophir Street.

The woman was loading items into her car when the suspect snuck up behind her and made off with her purse.

Investigators say the woman and other members of the public quickly called 911 and were able to give vital information to officers.

The 18-year-old man was quickly take into custody. That's when officers say they discovered he had just been arrested earlier this week on break and enter charges.

The man was arrested after police say CCTV footage caught him breaking into the same business on Monday, and then again on Tuesday.

Saanich officers were called to the back-to-back break-ins on the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street earlier this week.

According to police, the woman who had her purse stolen was unhurt.

The man was held in custody and will be before the courts Friday. Police are recommending a charge of Robbery.