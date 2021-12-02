Saanich Police Board announces new chief constable for district police department

Incoming Saanich Chief Constable, Deputy Police Chief Dean Duthie (left), gets a congratulatory handshake from current Saanich Police Chief Scott Green. (CTV News.) Incoming Saanich Chief Constable, Deputy Police Chief Dean Duthie (left), gets a congratulatory handshake from current Saanich Police Chief Scott Green. (CTV News.)

Top Stories