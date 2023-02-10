Saanich police arrest man speeding erratically in fake police car with drugs, child inside
Police in Saanich, B.C., arrested an allegedly impaired driver Wednesday evening who was driving a mock police vehicle at high speeds with a young child inside.
The man was in a 1990s Chrysler Dynasty, with flashing blue and white lights and decals including a Playboy bunny.
Police say the driver was impaired and was also carrying drugs and a replica handgun.
The vehicle was also equipped with a CB radio, a boom microphone, and a large fixed antenna, similar to a police vehicle.
Officers received a call around 9 p.m. after the car was reported driving erratically at high speeds with strobing lights on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Burnside Road exit.
"While the driver did not identify himself as a police officer to any member of the public that police were aware of that evening, he used his vehicle in a manner that was likely to cause the public to believe that he was a police officer," Saanich police spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a release Friday.
The man was arrested for impaired driving, and a search of the vehicle turned up a bag of psilocybin and a BB gun, according to police.
The man was arrested for impersonating a peace officer, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and breach of a firearms prohibition.
He was served a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
"What was most shocking was that he was in the care of a young child while he drove while impaired and in such a careless and dangerous manner," Anastasiades added.
The child was turned over to a family member and Saanich police say the investigation is ongoing.
