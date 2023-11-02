Saanich police and MADD Canada launch sober driving campaign

The Saanich Police Department and MADD Canada have launched this season's Red Ribbon Campaign to promote sober driving during the holiday season.

The red ribbon is MADD Canada’s symbol of the wearer’s commitment to never drive impaired and to keep the sober driving message top of mind for all who see it.

Saanich Police say impaired drivers are still getting behind the wheel and there are easy steps you can take to prevent it from happening.

“Those steps include making that pledge to not drive while you’re intoxicated by either drugs or alcohol,” said Const. Adam Defrane. “As well as to not get into a vehicle with anyone who has been drinking or using drugs.”

Defrane says the second pledge you can make is to always arrange a safe ride home, which includes transit, Uber, taxis, friends or family.

“The third pledge that the campaign recognizes is to call 911 if you suspect someone is driving while impaired,” said Defrane.

Saanich police say every night patrol officers are out searching for impaired drivers on island roads. Heading into Christmas, Defrane says you can expect to see more targeted enforcement through the capital region, including road checks.