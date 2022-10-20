Saanich murder suspect charged, victim identified

A woman who was killed in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday has been identified and a suspect has been charged with murder.

Court documents show Christopher Cathcart, born in 1986, who is also known as Christian Bird, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Stephanie Elk.

Saanich police would not confirm whether Cathcart's arrest was in relation to a pair of homicides Wednesday that investigators said appeared to be connected.

Saanich police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit attended a home in the 3400-block of Bethune Avenue near Uptown shopping centre, where officers had cordoned off the entire street down to Rutledge Park.

Investigators could also be seen in a forested section of Blanshard Street, near Saanich Road, that was also behind police tape Wednesday afternoon.

"At this time investigators feel there is no risk to the public," Det.-Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said in a statement Wednesday.

"More information is expected to be released later."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.