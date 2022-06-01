Saanich launches inaugural 'Pride Month' and first pride event

The District of Saanich is partnering with the Victoria Pride Society and the Inter-cultural Association (ICA) to celebrate LGBTQ2+ members in the community this month.

On Wednesday, a ceremony was held to raise the Progress Pride Flag on the flagpole at the entrance to Saanich’s municipal hall.

The district has also declared June to be "Pride Month in Saanich" in support of, and celebration of, the Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community.

"Saanich council and staff look forward each year to the many Pride activities in our community," said acting Mayor Karen Harper.

"We strive to eliminate discrimination in all of its forms, choosing instead to help create an equitable and inclusive community that addresses discrimination in our diverse home."

Saanich declared June "Pride Month in Saanich" at a ceremony at Saanich municipal hall on June 1, 2022. (CTV News)

New for this year, the municipality will be hosting "Pride in the Park," a family-friendly event at Beckwith Park which will feature live music, food, and activities, including pride-themed crafts for participants to take home.

The event will take place on June 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Every year we do a little bit more to raise visibility and safety for the 2-SLGBTQ+ community," said Saanich community services senior manager Cristina Caravaca.

"To us, LGBTQ+ communities are not new, we’ve always been here, and it’s just a time to celebrate and make everybody feel part of the community," she said.

PRIDE PARADE RETURNS

The Victoria Pride Society says by expanding Pride events in Saanich, there's more inclusion and growth for the LGBTQ2+ members living in Greater Victoria.

"Often we feel like we get to be ourselves one day a year, fully ourselves, without judgement," said Victoria Pride Society president Britton Kohn.

"This means we are adding more days to the calendar in more municipalities and I hope other municipalities follow Saanich’s leadership."

Kohn says one of the highlights for 2022 is the return of the Victoria Pride Parade.

It is the first time the organization has been able to hold in-person events since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

"I invite everyone to come out and celebrate with each other," said Kohn.

The Victoria Pride Festival kicks off on June 23 and runs until July 2. A full list of events can be found on the Victoria Pride website.