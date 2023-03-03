Saanich invites volunteers to help battle invasive plants
A volunteer program in Saanich, B.C., is helping to beat back invasive species on the island.
Saanich's "Pulling Together Volunteer Program" targets invasive species in the municipality's portion of the Coastal Douglas fir ecological zone, one of the smallest and most at-risk habitats in B.C., according to the program.
The program started in 1999 and supports 45 restoration projects in the municipality.
Hundreds of volunteers and more than 25 schools and community groups participate in the program.
Last year, volunteers put in more than 16,000 hours of work combined.
Saanich Parks stewardship coordinator Katie Turner says every bit counts, and anyone can help.
"If we're not removing invasive plants, then that's all we'll have – invasive plants," she said.
"We won't have the biodiversity that all the animals that live here require."
Turner says volunteers are always needed and drop-ins are welcome.
"Stop and talk to the volunteers, ask them what they are doing and how they are doing their ecosystem restoration in the park, how they are removing the invasives, and for sure, take that information and do that same work in your backyard," she said.
More information about the program can be found on the Pulling Together website.
A new educational video about the program, which highlights the benefits of community-based ecological restoration, can also be found on the website.
