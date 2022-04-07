Saanich closing Gordon Head rec centre pools after large crack appears

The pools at Gordon Head Recreation Centre in Saanich, B.C., will be closed for most of the summer to allow the district to make repairs to the facility.

The pools will be closed from May 1 until early September, the district estimates.

During that time, all pool services – such as swimming lessons, public swims, events, and other rentals – will be closed. The pools will also be drained and all equipment from the facility's mechanical room will be removed.

The upcoming repairs are centered around the second-floor mechanical room, where a large crack has appeared on the floor, which is also visible on the ceiling of the first floor.

The District of Saanich says the current mechanical room wasn't built to accommodate the weight of the rec centre's new water treatment system.

"This is a significant project to restore the structural integrity of this area of the facility," said Sandra Pearson, manager of the Gordon Head Recreation Centre.

"Thank you to our understanding patrons and the community for your patience during our closure [as] we complete these important repairs."

The district says the rest of the rec centre will remain open during construction, though there will be reduced weekend hours in May and June, and weekend closures in July and August.

While the Gordon Head pools are closed, extra swimming lessons will be scheduled at Saanich Commonwealth Place. The district adds that other pools will accept Saanich recreation passes for swimming during the construction period.

While the pool area is closed for construction, the district will also be building new storage units on the pool deck, a classroom for Advanced Aquatic classes, and infill windows in the Feltham Room.