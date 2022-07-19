Saanich bank where 6 police officers were shot, 2 suspects killed reopens to customers

A Saanich, B.C., bank branch where police officers faced a hail of gunfire in a botched robbery has reopened Tuesday.

It has been exactly three weeks since the shooting occurred, and staff have spent much of that time cleaning the branch, according to the BMO Financial Group. Doors to the bank reopened at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"Work has been underway to clean up the branch and to come back stronger than ever," reads an e-mail sent to branch members.

On June 28, six members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) were shot as they entered into a gun battle with two heavily armed men adorned in body armor and masks.

The two suspects, who would later be identified as 22-year-old twin brothers from the Cowichan Valley, B.C., were shot dead as the highly trained police unit attempted to secure the bank.

The twins' motivation to enter the bank that Tuesday morning and eventually fire at officers remains unknown, according to investigators.

The shooters' social media profiles did paint a troubling picture.

Posts were filled with images of the boys firing rifles, running around the bush dressed in camouflage clothing, and some captions included anti-government rhetoric.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit (VIIMCU) has taken over the investigation into the brazen daylight shootout.

Saanich police respond to the incident at the Bank of Montreal on June 28, 2022. (CTV News)

INJURED OFFICERS RECOVERING

The six members of the GVERT squad who were shot continue to make strides towards recovery, according to the Saanich and Victoria police departments.

Three officers who were injured were able to immediately leave the hospital, while three others continued to receive treatment weeks after the shooting.

In early July, police said that one of the three injured officers still in hospital, a member of VicPD, was able to leave and continue their recovery at home.

The other two officers, both from Saanich Police Department, remain in hospital as of July 11.

'OUR THOUGHTS ARE WITH EVERY PERSON IMPACTED'

On Tuesday, when BMO announced the reopening of the bank branch, the company said it also commended police and everyone touched by the shocking act of violence in Saanich.

"Our thoughts are with every person impacted by the event," said BMO in the announcement.

"We want to take the time to recognize the local police officers for being there for the community, and deeply appreciate their courage in order to keep us safe," the announcement reads.

"As a token of our appreciation, a donation has been made to the Saanich and Victoria Police Association on behalf of BMO Bank of Montreal."