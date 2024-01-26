Saanich, B.C., teen heals from loss by helping others
As Olivia Hahn looks back at pictures from after her mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer, she recalls their countless conversations about owls.
“She said, ‘I’ll be coming back as an owl. Just know I’ll be watching you,’” Olivia recalls with a smile. “I was like, ‘OK. That’s really cute.'”
But Olivia didn’t really get it at the time.
When we first met her last year, Olivia said she couldn’t have imagined that there would be a day when she’d leave the hospital and tell her mom, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow,’ but arrive the next day to find she never got a chance to say goodbye.
Olivia was 15 when her mom died. She spent the next few months feeling lost and alone.
“It made me feel like I was different or I was weird,” Olivia says.
Her dad John says Olivia also felt frustrated that they couldn’t find any books about expressing grief from a teenager’s perspective.
“If we can’t find you a book,” John recalls saying. “I guess you’re going to have to write one.”
While John admits he was being flippant, Olivia — despite never really writing before — did just that.
“I wanted to write something that would help me through it,” Olivia says of her book. “But also help other people as well.”
A year later, she published ‘Healing Our Wounded Hearts,’ with proceeds supporting palliative care, and the goal of empowering others to begin their own healing process.
“And to let them know it’s OK to not be OK,” Olivia adds.
Since then, Olivia’s published another book, a collection of poetry about loss titled ‘To Hold Your Hand One More Time.'
She’s also modelled in fundraising fashion shows to support the BC Cancer Agency, and volunteers as the youth ambassador for Learning Through Loss, which offers programs to support grieving teenagers and young adults.
“[Youth] feel so alone in their grief,” says Kathryn Dafos, executive director of ‘Learning Through Loss.’ “Olivia reaches out her hand says, ‘You’re not alone.’”
And through helping, Olivia says she’s finding healing.
“It makes me feel better to help others,” she smiles.
But nothing compares to those moments — and there have been many Olivia says — when she hears a ‘hoot’ and spots an owl.
“It’s so reassuring,” Olivia smiles. “It‘s like I know my mom is there.”
It feels like her mom’s always watching over her with pride — that her little girl is growing up to be such a strong and caring young woman.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian cyclist permanently banned for code of conduct violations
Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.
What renters and landlords should know about 'cash for keys' deals
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
'No danger' enlarged prostate will become cancerous for King Charles, says Canadian doctor
As King Charles III recovers from a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, a Canadian urologist says the condition is common among men and unlikely to become cancerous.
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
Cellphone use to be restricted in B.C. schools, premier announces
The use of cellphones in B.C. classrooms will soon be restricted, Premier David Eby announced Friday.
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobral.
Deliberations begin in Trump defamation trial after ex-president dramatically exits closing argument
A jury began deliberations Friday in the defamation trial against former President Donald Trump, deciding whether he owes writer E. Jean Carroll additional millions after a jury last year concluded that he sexually abused her in 1996.
Former Montreal Alouette, Kelly Malveaux, dead at 47
The Canadian Football League (CFL) world is mourning the loss of one of its long-time players, Kelly Malveaux, who died at the age of 47.
Waning measles immunization rates means risk of virus's return to Canada: experts
With infections and deaths linked to measles soaring abroad, medical experts warn that waning immunization rates are increasing risks of the virus's return to Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver
-
Cellphone use to be restricted in B.C. schools, premier announces
The use of cellphones in B.C. classrooms will soon be restricted, Premier David Eby announced Friday.
-
Rogers Sugar Inc., union reach tentative agreement after months-long strike
A tentative agreement has been reached between Rogers Sugar Inc. and the union representing Vancouver refinery workers who have been on strike since late September, the company announced Friday.
-
Major SkyTrain delays for morning commuters over 'track intrusion'
SkyTrain riders on the Expo Line faced significant delays and major crowds Friday morning as two Vancouver stations were closed due to a police incident.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son
An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.
-
Fire breaks out while Edmonton police carry out court order; 7 people hospitalized
Seven people were taken to hospital from the scene of a fire south of Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
-
'Rolling childcare closures' could be coming to Alberta, association warns
Frustrated by daycare subsidy agreements, an association representing 30,000 childcare spaces in Alberta warned Friday that rolling closures may be coming to a daycare near you.
Toronto
-
Ontario to introduce new measures amid international student visa cap
The Doug Ford government will be introducing measures “to protect students and improve the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary education,” including a review of programs with a large number of international students.
-
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobral.
-
Police warn of fake SickKids Foundation canvassers going door-to-door asking for cash donations
Toronto police have issued a warning about a door-to-door scam going on in the city involving fake SickKids Foundation canvassers.
Calgary
-
Nearly 1,700 Albertans died from drug-poisoning in 2023: Alberta Health
According to the latest data released by the province, 149 Albertans died from drug-poisoning deaths in October 2023, bringing the year’s total to 1,692.
-
Northbound Stoney Trail reopens after crash
Northbound Stoney Trail near 17 Avenue S.E. has reopened after being closed due to a multi-vehicle collision that took place a little before noon Friday.
-
Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son
An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.
Montreal
-
Woman found dead in east end Montreal apartment; man arrested at the scene
A woman in her 30s is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
Quebec environmental group denied court injunction against Northvolt EV battery plant
A Quebec Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction to halt tree cutting and other preparatory work at the site of a future electric vehicle facility east of Montreal.
-
Former Montreal Alouette, Kelly Malveaux, dead at 47
The Canadian Football League (CFL) world is mourning the loss of one of its long-time players, Kelly Malveaux, who died at the age of 47.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
-
Man dead after snowmobile crash with moose: N.B. RCMP
A 59-year-old man is dead after an alleged snowmobile crash in Allardville, N.B., on Thursday.
-
Sheriffs, court employees refuse to work at Truro courthouse after flood: NSGEU
More than 20 sheriffs and court administrative employees are refusing to work at the Truro Justice Centre under the Occupational Health and Safety Act after a flood earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
-
Manitoba Crown corporation has suffered from instability, large management load
An external review of Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurance corporation has found instability, confusion over responsibilities and a high ratio of managers.
-
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for SUV seen in area of Kitchener homicide
Waterloo regional police have released a picture of a vehicle they believe is connected to Thursday’s homicide in Kitchener.
-
Two arrested after shots fired in Six Nations
Two Ohsweken men have been arrested for allegedly ramming a vehicle, shooting at the driver and fleeing from police.
-
Woman’s death in Cambridge was homicide: Police
Waterloo regional police now say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Cambridge home Thursday night was a homicide.
Regina
-
Regina teen, 16, charged with second-degree murder
A 16-year-old Regina boy has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a homicide in December.
-
SJHL not looking to expand further outside Sask. following major shakeup with Alberta, B.C.
The commissioner of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) is hopeful a major shake up in Alberta’s junior ‘A’ league will have minimal effect in Saskatchewan.
-
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
Barrie
-
Retired teacher pleads guilty to crimes dating back 40+ years involving elementary students
A retired teacher out of York Region accused of crimes involving elementary school students more than four decades ago has pleaded guilty.
-
Police confirm identity of body found in Adjala-Tosorontio
Six days after officers found human remains in Adjala-Tosorontio, provincial police confirmed the deceased's identity as a man reported missing earlier this month from Alliston.
-
Cause of partial roof collapse at south Barrie business under investigation
Emergency crews were called to a business in Barrie's south end Friday morning for a partial roof collapse.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
-
Man and woman face several charges after drug trafficking investigation
A man and a woman from Saskatoon have been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North, according to police.
-
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.
Northern Ontario
-
Police warning after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through the ice earlier this week in Elliot Lake.
-
Blind River grandparent saved from being scammed out of $10K
The 'emergency' scam has been circulating the region for years and earlier this week a grandparent in Blind River was targeted.
-
Speeding a factor in head-on bus crash that killed man in Sudbury, police say
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.