Saanich, B.C. bank shooter was rejected by military, CAF says

One of the twin brothers who was killed in a shootout with police outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., last week had applied to join the Canadian Armed Forces but was rejected, a military spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Mathew Auchterlonie had tried to join the Canadian Army but did not pass the aptitude test, the national defence spokesperson said.

The spokesperson declined to say when he applied.

The 22-year-old was killed Tuesday along with his twin brother, Isaac Auctherlonie, amid an exchange of gunfire outside a Bank of Montreal that also left six police officers injured.

The national defence spokesperson confirmed that Isaac completed a solider-for-a-day work-study program with the Canadian Armed Forces in 2018.

The spokesperson described the program as an "open house" that allows anyone over the age of 15 to participate in simulated military fitness testing and tour a military installation.

"Neither Isaac nor Mathew Auchterlonie have ever been part of the Canadian Armed Forces in any way," the spokesperson said.

An Instagram account that was maintained by Isaac was dedicated to pro-gun messages and imagery, including videos of the brothers firing multiple weapons together.

The account also traded in anti-government and anti-vaccine hashtags and messages, and featured video clips from a documentary on the 1997 North Hollywood bank shootout on the anniversary last year, captioned: "24 years ago today."

Before the account was deactivated, the bio read: "Canadian. Patriot. WW2 Pacific war enthusiast. Nature. Firearms."

Police on Saturday identified the twins as the two men killed in the shooting that rocked the neighbourhood north of Victoria.

Investigators said multiple explosive devices were also found in a vehicle linked to the suspects at the bank.

Three of the officers injured in the shooting remain in hospital, including one in intensive care.