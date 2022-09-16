Russian band Pussy Riot cancels Victoria concert 'due to some circumstances out of our control'

Russian arts collective and punk band Pussy Riot has cancelled its scheduled appearance at the Rifflandia music festival in Victoria.

The band, led by anti-Putinist singer and activist Maria Alyokhina, was slated to play the festival early Friday evening.

But just hours before their scheduled concert, the band announced on social media that it would not be able to perform.

"Due to some circumstances out of our control, I won’t be able to make it to the festival this year," the Twitter post said.

"Stay tuned for news because I hope to see all your faces soon!!”

RIFFLANDIA. Due to some circumstances out of our control, I won’t be able to make it to the festival this year 🥺



Stay tuned for news because I hope to see all your faces soon!! 🤍



👉👈 @Rifflandia — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙💦 (@pussyrrriot) September 16, 2022

Rifflandia spokesperson Neesha Hothi told CTV News the cancellation was "due to travel and logistical complications."

In a statement, Pussy Riot management told CTV News that "there was an issue with a visa and she wasn’t able to attend."

Alyokhina, who has long protested Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, told the New York Times in May that she escaped the country disguised as a food courier.

The activist has been arrested several times since 2012 for her performances with Pussy Riot.

The group garnered international attention that year for a performance criticizing the Kremlin and the Russian Orthodox Church inside a Moscow cathedral.

Rifflandia has altered its Friday schedule to accommodate the cancellation.