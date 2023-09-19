Royal Roads University warns that bear and cougar on campus

Royal Roads University in Colwood is warning the public after a bear and a cougar were spotted on campus Tuesday.

The school says it has closed the campus gardens and a conservation officer has been called to the school grounds.

"Please use the buddy system (walk with someone else, not alone) and continue to keep dogs on leash," Royal Roads posted on social media Tuesday morning.

The school advises visitors to its campus to follow the B.C. government's guidelines for avoiding dangerous wildlife encounters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.