Royal Roads University buys property in Langford, prompting rumours of new post-secondary institution

Royal Roads University has confirmed to CTV News that it has purchased the property at 798 Goldstream Ave. in Langford, B.C. Currently, the land is home to the Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, but there are rumours that it could soon house a new post-secondary institution.

In a statement to CTV News, Royal Roads University said that local institutions are discussing the future of the land.

"There are ongoing talks with Royal Roads University, the University of Victoria, Camosun College and the provincial government about future uses of the land, however, no plans have been finalized," said Royal Roads in a statement Monday.

The possibility of a new university or college coming to the West Shore has many excited.

Nothing yet is written in stone, as it’s all in the discussion stages, but the mayor of Langford says this new development is a long time coming.

"We’ve been talking about it for 15 years and I’m glad that Royal Roads is working hard on this with UVic and Camosun," said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

"We’re very supportive, this is a huge benefit," he said. "This will be the single biggest investment in education in Langford’s history."

Currently, the number of students that graduate high school in the West Shore and go on to post-secondary school is below provincial averages. Young says having a university or college in the West Shore could turn that around.

For those who do go on to post-secondary school, they are commuting every day to either UVic or Camosun College, and there are a lot of students making the trek.

Young says that number is estimated to be around 4,000 students leaving the community every day.

"I’m extremely optimistic that the province will see the need, and the community already sees the need," said Young. "They have got to know there’s a lot of support for education here in the West Shore."

In B.C., the provincial government approves all public post-secondary schooling and contributes to its funding.

The province confirmed that talks are underway, but that nothing had been finalized yet.

"We are aware that Royal Roads University has purchased property at 798 Goldstream Ave. There are ongoing talks, however, no plans have been finalized," said the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training in a statement Monday.