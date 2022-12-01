Royal Canadian Navy's Naden Band fundraising for community with annual Christmas concert

The Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy will be preforming its annual Christmas Concert in Victoria in support of the Salvation Army’s holiday toy drive.

The shows will take place at the Royal Theatre on Dec. 5 and 6, continuing a tradition that spans more than 40 years.

Petty Officer 2nd class Robert Stevens, a band percussionist, will be playing his last Christmas concert this season after 24 years.

He says the show has always been his favourite to play and has a lot to offer.

"We’ll give them a piece of goodwill towards our fellow man in this season, and just bring joy, contentment and the love of music," said Stevens.

Sheldon Feener, divisional secretary for public relations with the Salvation Army, spoke with CTV News during a band rehearsal Thursday and said the concerts are important to the charity.

"This is one of the events that really kicks off the Christmas season," said Feener.

"It really gets us into full swing," he said, adding that it acts as a big push for the charity's annual toy drive.

Keener says the Salvation Army is seeing a great number of people in need of help this year.

More than 670 children have already registered for gifts at just one of the charity's three Ministry Units in the region, up from about 500 last year.

Anyone interested in attending a concert is asked to bring a gift for a child valued around $25.

Tickets can be purchased at the Royal Theatre website.