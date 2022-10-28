Rocks thrown through Victoria window in apparent 'random attack,' police say

Victoria police say a woman was struck in the face by a rock thrown through her window by a stranger in the city Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

At that time, the woman was sitting in her living room in the 1900 block of Chambers Street, not far from Victoria High School.

Two rocks were thrown through the window of the home, according to police, who said one of them struck a laptop and the other struck the woman in the face, "resulting in significant, but non-life-threatening injuries."

"The damage to the window and laptop is estimated to be over $5,000," VicPD said in the release.

"The woman’s injuries require extensive medical treatment."

Police said a suspect was seen getting into a waiting vehicle, which then fled the area.

According to police, the suspect is a man between 5'10" and 6' tall with a medium build. He was wearing a grey or white hoodie, and the vehicle he got into was a small, silver Honda hatchback, police said.

"The investigation to date indicates that this incident is a random attack," VicPD said. "Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident, or surveillance footage such as dashcam or doorbell cam video from the area to come forward."

Information and video can be provided by calling the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, police said, adding that tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.