Rocks thrown through Victoria window in apparent 'random attack,' police say
Victoria police say a woman was struck in the face by a rock thrown through her window by a stranger in the city Tuesday night.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.
At that time, the woman was sitting in her living room in the 1900 block of Chambers Street, not far from Victoria High School.
Two rocks were thrown through the window of the home, according to police, who said one of them struck a laptop and the other struck the woman in the face, "resulting in significant, but non-life-threatening injuries."
"The damage to the window and laptop is estimated to be over $5,000," VicPD said in the release.
"The woman’s injuries require extensive medical treatment."
Police said a suspect was seen getting into a waiting vehicle, which then fled the area.
According to police, the suspect is a man between 5'10" and 6' tall with a medium build. He was wearing a grey or white hoodie, and the vehicle he got into was a small, silver Honda hatchback, police said.
"The investigation to date indicates that this incident is a random attack," VicPD said. "Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident, or surveillance footage such as dashcam or doorbell cam video from the area to come forward."
Information and video can be provided by calling the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, police said, adding that tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
'A weapon to target Chinese overseas': So-called police stations allegedly target foreign nationals
An indictment has been unsealed by a U.S. judge in Brooklyn that alleges seven defendants on behalf of the People's Republic of China spent years harassing, threatening, surveilling and intimidating a U.S. resident to return to China.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
The federal environment minister is calling out Canada's oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change.
Remains of Canadian First World War soldier who died more than 100 years ago identified
The remains of a Canadian soldier who fought in multiple battles during the First World War, returning to the front at one point after being wounded, has been identified more than 100 years after his death, the federal government announced on Friday.
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.
Before Kaleb Thomas could walk, he could throw a baseball. Now, he's one of Canada's top pitching prospects
Kaleb Thomas, from the Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton, Ont., is the first Indigenous player on Canada’s Junior National Team and has his eyes set on the big leagues.
Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft
The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
Vancouver
-
'I'm not resisting': Video shows police Tasering shirtless woman at busy Vancouver transit station
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online showing a woman being Tasered repeatedly during an arrest Thursday afternoon.
-
Time capsule dug up on UBC campus, painting picture of education 50 years ago
Friday marked a historic day at the University of British Columbia campus as a 50-year-old old time capsule was unsealed.
-
Nearly half of British Columbians believe in ghosts and the supernatural, survey suggests
Do you believe in ghosts? It turns out about half of the province does, according to a recent BC Hydro survey.
Edmonton
-
'Best day ever': 4-year-old boy assists firefighters with shed fire
When fire broke out in a back alley across from his home, Edmonton’s youngest firefighter jumped into action.
-
Feds celebrate free EV charging stations in Edmonton as step in energy transition
Edmonton residents and visitors who have gone electric now have more options to charge their vehicle around the city for free. The federal government unveiled 24 new charging stations at eight different locations on Friday.
-
Albertans driving 11 emergency vehicles, firefighting equipment down to Mexico
It's quite the convoy – fire trucks, ambulances, a school bus loaded with equipment – all bound for Mexico courtesy of volunteers and donors in northern Alberta.
Toronto
-
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
-
Some Ontario child-care operators still worry about stability days before $10-a-day program deadline
The Ontario government said that 86 per cent of child-care centers in the province have chosen to sign on to $10-a-day daycare.
-
Ontario mother says young son was placed in padded 'cell' by school without her knowledge
A Mississauga, Ont. mother says her son was placed in what's known as a 'seclusion room' by his teachers multiple times without her knowledge or consent.
Calgary
-
Calgary's top cop concerned about rising violence against police after officer shot in Canyon Meadows
One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.
-
Possible abduction in Innisfail, Alta., has police looking to the public for help
Concerned citizens called police shortly after 4 p.m., saying they had witnessed a woman screaming and trying to get out of the passenger side of a car at the intersection of 49 Street and 50 Avenue.
-
Police charge 15-year-old girl after she allegedly steals mom's vehicle, hits officer
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stolen vehicle that turned into a hit-and-run involving a police officer.
Montreal
-
Search resumes for missing child after car plunged into the Mille-Iles River
A mother and two children plunged into the Mille-Îles River in a vehicle Friday afternoon. Emergency services were able to rescue the woman and one child, but the second is still missing. The search resumed Saturday morning after being suspended due to darkness.
-
Concordia apologizes to Black students more than a half-century after protests, arrests, deportations over racism complaint
Concordia University is apologizing for its handling of the 1969 Sir George Williams Protest - also called the Computer Centre Incident- as the Montreal institution released a report on anti-Black racism.
-
Quebec says schools need to report weapons seizures to police after report says staff turning a blind eye
Quebec's education minister said he is 'very concerned' about the rise of weapons seizures in the province's schools and the lack of reporting such threats to the police.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Red Cross answers questions on P.E.I. Fiona response
The Canadian Red Cross was in the hot seat on Prince Edward Island Friday afternoon as representatives of the charity were questioned by Island MLAs.
-
'Those with the least are being the hardest hit': Rising costs force Halifax senior to sell car, potentially her home
The rising costs of everyday staples like food and gas are forcing people to make some tough decisions, and Halifax senior Anne Hunter is one of them.
-
N.S. Department of Justice will review allegations in RCMP report: Attorney General
Truro's police chief had no idea allegations had been made against members of his force back in 2020.
Winnipeg
-
'Advocate for yourself': Young Manitoba woman shares heart attack story in hopes to help others
A Manitoba woman is hoping her recent experience of suffering a heart attack will prevent others from not going through the same situation.
-
'Continue to pray': Family mourns children after fatal Thompson fire
Outside of a Thompson home, where a devastating fire left four children dead, is a memorial of stuffed animals, flowers, and candles.
-
Missing Manitoba woman found dead in Saskatchewan River
A missing Manitoba woman was found dead in the Saskatchewan River on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Shots fired near Kitchener high school were blanks: police
Shots fired on Friday afternoon in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener were blanks, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital by air ambulance after crash in Kitchener
One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance Friday after being hit by a car at the intersection of King and Frederick streets in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo’s first woonerf transforms local road into a shared living street
The City of Waterloo officially opened the Larch Street woonerf, a unique makeover of a road in the University District.
Regina
-
Death of man found in Wascana Lake deemed non-criminal: Regina police
Regina police have deemed that the death of a man whose body was found in Wascana Lake last week is not a criminal matter.
-
'We often set them up for relapse': Current addictions treatment not enough for Sask. doctors
At the Saskatchewan Medical Association’s (SMA) conference, the province’s doctors voiced their concerns about the gaps they see in the current model of addictions treatment and detox.
-
Hockey Canada to move away from visors in Junior A in December, CJHL in discussions with board
Players in Junior A level hockey across Canada may soon look a bit different. According to Hockey Canada, players will have to move to cages rather than visors, which have become the norm in leagues across the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL).
Barrie
-
Barrie man's body discovered in Kempenfelt Bay
Police say a fisherman discovered a man's body in Kempenfelt Bay Friday morning in Barrie.
-
'I reflect upon my friends who I've lost,' Legions launch poppy campaign
Every year on the last Friday of October, legions across the nation launch poppy campaigns to honour our veterans.
-
Five Simcoe County residents accused of stealing from vehicles face charges
Police seized several personal items and would like to return them to their rightful owners.
Saskatoon
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
-
'He was a strong young man': Former Sask. Hilltops and Huskies QB loses fight with cancer
Former Saskatoon Hilltops and University of Saskatchewan Huskies Quarterback Chase Bradshaw has lost his battle with cancer.
-
'There's always a whole story there': Law enforcement educator advises caution after arrest video
A Saskatoon woman is applauding the efforts of a downtown mall security crew after video of an arrest was widely circulated and criticized last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Former North Bay bar owner wins battle against the Alcohol and Gaming Commission
A judge has ruled in favour of the former owner of the Fox & Fiddle in North Bay, who took the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to court to fight an attempt to ban him from the business.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
-
Kirkland Lake suspect charged with murder of missing woman
A 40-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with the murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.