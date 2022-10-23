Robbery, hit-and-run and stabbing all under investigation in Victoria, police say

Police in B.C.'s capital say they are investigating a series of Friday night incidents that includes a robbery, a hit-and-run crash and a stabbing.

The sequence of events began just before 11:30 p.m., when patrol officers were called to the unit block of Simcoe Street, between Dallas Road and St. Lawrence Street.

The caller reported that a man had been attacked by two other men, who had stolen his vehicle, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He told them that his attackers were two men he didn't know.

"An altercation occurred in which one person was stabbed," police said in their release, though they didn't specify whether it was the victim or one of his attackers who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and police began searching for the suspects.

Soon, police were called to the 1300 block of Fairfield Road for a report of a hit-and-run collision. When they arrived, officers found "evidence of a significant collision involving the stolen vehicle and a parked truck," police said.

Witnesses said they saw the stolen vehicle collide with the truck and flee the scene, according to VicPD.

"Officers contacted the owner of the damaged truck and informed them it was being towed as part of the investigation," police said. "Officers located the stolen vehicle and towed it as well."

While the investigation is in its early stages, police said they don't believe there is any risk to the general public.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or surveillance video from the area where it occurred to contact them at 250-995-7654, extension 1.