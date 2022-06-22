Road repairs coming to highways in Duncan, B.C.

Road repairs are coming to Highway 1 and Highway 18 through Duncan, B.C., this summer.

Starting on Saturday, June 24, road resurfacing will take place on Highway 18 between Highway 1 and Somenos Road, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation.

The resurfacing will drop traffic down to a single-lane alternate flow, with construction scheduled to wrap up by the end of July.

Meanwhile, road resurfacing will occur on Highway 1 between Miller Road and Drinkwater Road starting later this summer. A segment of Drinkwater Road north to Mays Road will also undergo patch repairs, according to the province.

The work on Highway 1 is set to begin in July, and is expected to finish in the fall.

During this time, single lane traffic will remain open in both direction, but minor delays of up to five to 10 minutes should be expected in case equipment needs to be moved during working hours.

The province says construction will only take place between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Highway 1 to minimize traffic delays.

The road repairs are estimated to cost nearly $6.5 million and will be completed by the Duncan-based O.K. Industries Ltd.

"Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and to follow the direction of traffic-control personnel," said the province in a release Wednesday.