Road closures, temporary surveillance cameras planned for law enforcement memorial

Victoria police will close roads and install temporary surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the provincial legislature Sunday as officers from around the province gather for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial. Victoria police will close roads and install temporary surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the provincial legislature Sunday as officers from around the province gather for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial.

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.

