Road closures, temporary cameras planned for Queen Elizabeth II memorial, Victoria police say

Victoria police will be closing roads and installing temporary surveillance cameras downtown ahead of the procession and commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II Monday morning.

Road closures will start at 8 a.m. in the area around the provincial legislature, the Victoria Police Department said in a statement. Additional closures will come into effect at 9 a.m. along the procession route, which will leave the legislature and head north on Government Street, then turn east on Fort Street and south on Quadra Street.

"In order to minimize traffic impacts, officers will open roads once the procession has passed and it is safe to do so," the VicPD said in its statement.

"Members of the public are invited to gather along the procession route to pay their respects."

The area around Christ Church Cathedral on Quadra Street is expected to remain closed to traffic for longer than the rest of the affected roads, police said, adding that all streets are expected to be reopened by 1:30 p.m.

"As with previous events, we will be deploying our temporary, monitored CCTV cameras in support of our operations to ensure public safety during the event," police said. "The deployment of these cameras is part of our operations to help keep this event safe and peaceful and is in keeping with both provincial and federal privacy laws. Temporary signs are up in the area to ensure that the public is aware."

The VicPD invites anyone with concerns about the temporary surveillance cameras to email it at engagement@vicpd.ca.

The procession route for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Premier John Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin will be among those participating in Monday's events, joining a procession of 100 honour guards at the B.C. legislature at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The guards will include members of Maritime Forces Pacific and will be led by the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, followed by other dignitaries.

A 21-gun salute will be performed by the 5th Field Battery of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery on Belleville Street.

The multi-faith commemoration service will begin at 11 a.m. at the cathedral, led by the church's rector, the Very Reverend M. Ansley Tucker.

Public seating at the service will be limited but a livestream of the event will be available online. Doors will open to the public at 9:30 a.m.

Monday will also be a provincial holiday in B.C., the premier announced Tuesday.

The holiday is for public-sector workers only, including at public schools and most Crown corporations.

B.C. announced the day of mourning after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared Monday a federal holiday to mark the day of the Queen's funeral.