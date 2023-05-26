Road closures coming for Oak Bay half marathon

Commuters should expect road closures in the Oak Bay area on Sunday morning for the Oak Bay Half Marathon.

The annual event kicks off at 8 a.m. – with an early 7 a.m. start for some participants – and wraps up at noon, though road closures should be expected before and after these hours.

While the event highlights the half marathon, the race also includes a 10-kilometre run, a relay race and a kids’ run.

The race routes follow the Oak Bay coastline from the Uplands area down to McNeill Bay.

Closed streets include a large section of Beach Drive, Oak Bay Avenue, Hampshire Road, Newport Avenue, Central Avenue and Windsor Road.

A map of the race route can be found below.

This year's event marks the 17th annual Oak Bay Half Marathon. It also marks nearly a decade since CFAX 1070's Al Ferraby began his "$21 for 21km" fundraiser.

The radio host at CTV News Vancouver Island's sister station runs the half marathon as a fundraiser for CFAX Santa's Anonymous Society, which supports children and families in need in Greater Victoria.

The fundraiser asks that people donate $21 for the 21 kilometres that Ferraby runs.

Since "Al's $21 for 21km" began in 2014, the radio host has raised more than $244,000 for CFAX Santa's Anonymous.

This year, Ferraby has raised more than $17,400 out of his $21,000 goal.

The fundraiser ends on June 10.