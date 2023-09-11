Rifflandia adds Melanie C, aka Sporty Spice, to festival lineup

Victoria music festival Rifflandia has added another headliner to its schedule this coming weekend.

Following on the record-breaking attendance numbers at the festival's Electric Avenue site over the past weekend, organizers say Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, will perform a DJ set on Sunday.

"It is a very special hour of music," Rifflandia CEO Nick Blasko told CTV News on Monday.

"There will be some very familiar music played and it will be very celebratory and we're very happy to host her."

Blasko says attendance at the festival's Electric Avenue venue peaked Saturday with 8,000 fans.

Next weekend, the venue shifts to Royal Athletic Park with a mainstage lineup that will include Iggy Pop, Diplo, Salt-N-Pepa, Mavis Staples and Herbie Hancock.

"She's a perfect fit for us," Blasko said of the former Spice Girl turned DJ Melanie C.

Organizers are still working out the timing of Melanie C's performance Sunday but expect it will happen in the late afternoon or early evening, he said.

This year's festival marks the first time the event has been held over two consecutive weekends.

The September festival returned in 2022 after a four-year hiatus.

Last year's lineup included headliners Lorde, Charli XCX, Cypress Hill, Cat Power and basketball star Shaquille O'Neal performing as DJ Diesel.