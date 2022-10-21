Residents safe after East Sooke home destroyed by fire

A home in East Sooke, B.C., was destroyed by fire Thursday night as firefighters from multiple departments tackled the structure fire and several spot fires in the surrounding forest.

Firefighters with the East Sooke Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze on Jupiter Place after 9 p.m.

Firefighters and investigators returned to the scene Friday morning. (CTV News)

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and at least one propane tank had exploded, according to the department.

The fire crews were assisted by mutual-aid partners from the Metchosin, Otter Point and Sooke fire departments.

The East Sooke department says multiple spot fires were sparked in the surrounding forest.

Firefighters were back on scene Friday morning to investigate the blaze and ensure all hotspots had been extinguished.

There is no indication yet how the fire started but investigators believe it was sparked in the garage.

The homeowners and their pets made it out of the home without injury, according to the East Sooke fire department.