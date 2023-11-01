Researchers gathering new earthquake data off Vancouver Island
A deep-sea mission off the coast of northern Vancouver Island is gathering new data on one of the most seismically active regions in North America. The crew has returned from the 17-day mission launching the project, which will contribute to future planning for earthquakes and tsunamis.
“It’s a five-year program that’s looking to study the earthquake hazards in the Canadian pacific, predominantly offshore region,” says the chief scientist aboard the cruise, Andrew Schaeffer. “One of the highlights of this cruise actually is that this is now the biggest deployment of Canadian broadband ocean bottom seismometers in Canadian waters.”
The program is led by the University of British Columbia and involves the Geological Survey of Canada, the University of Victoria and Dalhousie University.
The team has sunk 28 instruments, called ocean bottom seismometers, to the ocean floor to record seismic activity in the Revere-Dellwood Fault – an area between Haida Gwaii and northern Vancouver Island.
“This is an area that has also never had any ocean bottom seismic equipment deployed in it, so it’s a fascinating place to study,” says Schaeffer. “By having instruments in this region where the earthquakes occur, we can get a complete catalog of the small seismicity and that allows us to better understand and model how many big earthquakes we would get.”
The researchers say the information will provide input to the Canadian Seismic Hazard Model, which helps guide national building codes.
“It will give us the best images of structure in that area and of earthquakes in that area,” says Geological Survey of Canada earthquake seismologist John Cassidy. “So understanding how often that level of ground shaking, that’s the information that engineers need when they’re designing structures, bridges, buildings, hospitals.”
Dalhousie University’s National Facility for Seismological Investigation is managing the instruments being used. There’s a national pool with 120 of them, which are being resourced for different universities and government departments for investigations.
“They can stay down for up to about 18 months recording autonomously and then we come back and tell them to release with an acoustic signal and they will float to the surface on their own where we pick them up, offload the data and recharge them,” says NFSI manager Graeme Cairns.
“Part of the idea of using these offshore instruments is to compliment the network on land so you have more complete coverage.”
The team plans to leave the ocean bottom seismometers in the area for the year, and then they’ll redeploy them somewhere else.
Top Stories
BREAKING Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026
New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.
'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.
Cocaine, MDMA linked to growing number of overdose deaths in Canada: StatCan
Stimulant drugs including cocaine, MDMA and multiple types of amphetamines contributed to roughly half of all accidental overdose deaths in Canada from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report by Statistics Canada that also tracked a sharp rise in overdoses.
Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
BREAKING 'Bomb threats' target schools in northern and eastern Ont., provincial police say
A series of threats against schools in northern Ontario that started overnight has expanded into the eastern part of the province, police say.
What Justin Timberlake and Sam Asghari did after Britney Spears released her memoir
Britney Spears supporters have been waiting on comment from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her estranged husband Sam Asghari about her new memoir, "The Woman In Me."
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
Vancouver
College instructor who praised Hamas at Vancouver rally placed on leave
A Vancouver college instructor who made comments celebrating Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel during a pro-Palestinian rally last weekend has been placed on leave from her job.
State of emergency declared in Harrison Hot Springs
A state of emergency was declared in the Village of Harrison Hot Springs Wednesday over a threat to the water supply.
Trudeau names former B.C. premier Canada's ambassador to Germany
John Horgan, the former premier of British Columbia, has been appointed Canada's next ambassador to Germany.
Edmonton
Stolen vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run found, driver still sought
The vehicle involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in north Edmonton Monday night was found a day later, but police are still searching for the driver.
Alberta announces reforms to address high premiums for automobile insurance
The Alberta government is promising reforms to reduce high auto insurances costs, but the Official Opposition says the changes are so soft and cosmetic they do little for drivers getting walloped by high premiums.
Edmonton to host world ice climbing championships in 2024
Edmonton's Ice District will host the ice climbing world championships in February, the Oilers Entertainment Group and partner Alpine Club of Canada announced Wednesday.
Toronto
BREAKING 4 schools in GTA evacuated due to bomb threats: police
Four schools in the Greater Toronto Area have been evacuated following reports of a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon.
Brampton woman says landlord entered her apartment without proper permission
A woman renting a basement apartment in Brampton says several people have walked into her home unannounced as her landlord tries to sell the unit. But what are her rights as a tenant?
Calgary
Calgary police say Pineridge shooting was 'planned and targeted'
Calgary police are continuing to look for suspects in a shooting in Pineridge last week that injured an innocent bystander.
Calgary Real Estate Board reports 17 per cent increase in home sales for October
The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw 2,171 home sales in October, marking a 17 per cent increase compared with the same month last year and among the highest levels it has ever reported for October.
Montreal
Quebec increases immigration target by 10,000, imposes French requirement for workers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday he would maintain the province's immigration target at 50,000 people a year, but the plan his government released put the figure at least 20 per cent higher.
Montreal police make 17 arrests in $5M real estate fraud
Montreal police say they've arrested 17 people in connection with an alleged real estate fraud scheme worth more than $5 million.
Higher refund for Quebec bottle and can deposits kicks in
You can now pocket a little more cash when depositing your empty bottles and cans in Quebec: on Wednesday, the refund for most containers rose from five to 10 cents, with a wider variety of cans now accepted.
Atlantic
Slippery roads possible as snow continues to fall in Nova Scotia
Steady snow continues to fall for parts of Nova Scotia Wednesday afternoon.
Nova Scotia launches health-care app
Nova Scotia has launched a mobile app that will let users book health-care appointments, see expected emergency department wait times, and access vaccination records, among other things.
Man dead after pickup truck crashes into ditch: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County.
Winnipeg
Semi-truck crash damages tracks; causes train to derail
A crash at a rail crossing in the RM of Springfield damaged the tracks and caused a train to derail on Tuesday.
Winnipeg police looking for information on North End homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information after a man was found dead in the city’s North End on Wednesday.
Union representing striking MPI workers reaches tentative agreement, vote being held Wednesday
The MPI strike could soon be over. Tuesday evening, the union representing MPI employees said a tentative agreement has been reached and the offer will be presented to its members.
Kitchener
SIU called to investigate stand-off in Six Nations
The Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate after a stand-off between a barricaded person and police in Six Nations of the Grand River.
Teen airlifted after being hit by vehicle in Kitchener
A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening.
Witness says thieves jumped counter, stole merchandise at Kitchener jewelry store
Waterloo regional police are appealing for video and witnesses after a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.
Regina
BREAKING Officer 'seriously injured' in shooting at Estevan police station
A police officer-involved shooting at Estevan Police Service Headquarters resulted in the deployment of Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) on Wednesday.
'Cancer doesn't wait for anybody': Sask. family highlights concerning delays in diagnostic scans
A Regina woman is sharing her story after facing unusual delays in having cancer tests performed. Her family came to the legislature to talk about the strain that it's caused.
Barrie
Closing arguments presented in deadly hit-and-run trial
Closing arguments were presented Wednesday at the trial of a Newmarket woman accused in a hit-and-run in Springwater Township in 2018 that claimed the life of 27-year-old Dominik Adamek.
Washago, Ont. family targeted with hate-motivated vandalism, threatening letter
A Washago, Ont. couple says they are victims of a hate crime after vandals spray-painted anti-Semitic words on their home and left them a threatening letter.
Boy, 15, hospitalized after being struck by car crossing street in Barrie on Halloween night
A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Barrie on Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
Community rallies around Saskatoon perogy shop after vandalism
A Saskatoon small business saw an outpouring of community support after it was vandalized.
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company says
The City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING 'Bomb threats' target schools in northern and eastern Ont., provincial police say
A series of threats against schools in northern Ontario that started overnight has expanded into the eastern part of the province, police say.
Manitoulin senior killed in two-vehicle crash on the island
A senior from Manitoulin Island died and two others were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 on Tuesday afternoon.
Masked thieves in Sudbury use pellet gun to steal Halloween candy
Two young people in Garson were robbed of their Halloween candy Tuesday evening by two thieves wielding pellet guns.