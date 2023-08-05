Research groups sound alarm after three whales reportedly struck by ships off B.C. coast

This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a humpback whale after is was entangled in heavy line and freed off Hawaii on March 15, 2022. (Pacific Whale Foundation/NOAA via AP, File) This photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a humpback whale after is was entangled in heavy line and freed off Hawaii on March 15, 2022. (Pacific Whale Foundation/NOAA via AP, File)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario