Reports of 'erratic driver' lead RCMP to stolen car on Vancouver Island

Victoria -

West Shore RCMP say a woman has been arrested after police received a report of an "erratic driver" in the Metchosin, B.C. area over the weekend.

Police say they received a report of a black pickup truck driving erratically along Sooke Road on Sunday.

A West Shore RCMP officer responded to the call and found a vehicle matching that description in the 4000-block of Sooke Road.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and spoke with the driver, at which point the Mountie determined that the vehicle was stolen from the Shawnigan Lake area earlier in September, according to RCMP.

"The female driver was subsequently arrested," said West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Bérubé in a release Monday.

"As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the driver had provided a false name to police, was breaching several of her court-imposed conditions and was in possession of other stolen properties," he added.

RCMP say the driver, 48-year-old Nancy Klein, was held in police custody as the investigation progressed.