Reported child abduction attempt in Port Alberni unfounded, police say

Mounties on Vancouver Island say a highly publicized report of an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl in Port Alberni, B.C., was unfounded.

In a news release Sunday, the Port Alberni RCMP announced they were looking to speak with a teenage boy who had reportedly stopped an attempted abduction on Oct. 10.

At that time, police said, "an unknown man grabbed onto a 10-year-old girl" near John Howitt Elementary School and "told her to come with him."

It was reported that the teen "intervened and pushed the man away," allowing the girl to get home safely.

But on Friday, investigators said the reported abduction attempt was unsubstantiated.

"After an exhaustive investigation, and in consultation with the complainant, our officers determined that there was no abduction attempt," Port Alberni RCMP spokesperson Const. Richard Johns said in a news release.

"Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from multiple locations, interviewed potential witnesses and area residents," Johns added. "No evidence supporting the initial report was located."

Police said all available resources were used in the investigation due to the seriousness of the allegation.

"We are confident there is no risk to the public," Johns said.