Repairs to Langford 'fish ladder' underway after severe winter storms

Repair work is underway for the Millstream Creek "fish ladder" in Langford, B.C., that was damaged by the storms caused by atmospheric rivers in November.

The heavy rains that caused severe damage across the province last year washed out large rocks in the spillway, blocking parts of the fish ladder.

Fish ladders make it easier for fish to swim up stream by creating smaller river flows, instead of larger amounts of rushing water.

On Monday crews had started work at the site off of Atkins Way to anchor the boulders back in place, preventing other rocks in the structure from dislodging in the event of more heavy rains.

"This is a case of repairing the small amount of damage and preventing a much bigger problem later," said Ian Bruce, executive coordinator of the Pennisula Streams Society on Monday.

Millstream Creek is seen on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, when high waters and raging flows caused the creek to spill its banks and jeopardize the coho salmon run.

The $60,000 project is being carried out by the Peninsula Streams Society, the Capital Regional District, the City of Langford and Ralmax Groups Holdings.

To prepare the stream, biologists caught and relocated fish found inside the waterway.

"We’re not sure about how many fish were able to get up in the last couple years, many because of small runs down stream," said Bruce.

"We’re hoping that this year will be a larger run and we’ll get coho through, but the cutthroat trout are moving through already," he said.

The repair work is expected to take two weeks.