Renewed hope for Vancouver Island mushroom pickers after summer drought

Douglas fir cone mushrooms at the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary in Saanich, B.C., (CTV News) Douglas fir cone mushrooms at the Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary in Saanich, B.C., (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario