Remote work strategy coming for B.C. government workers

People often decide where to live based on two factors: lifestyle and employment.

Those who can work from home have more options when looking for a place to live that fits their lifestyle, and smaller communities on Vancouver Island are applauding a move by the provincial government to allow more employees to join that group.

“You have to embrace this kind of change because it’s coming. It’s here. It’s our future,” said Bill Collette, CEO of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce.

From the province's perspective, embracing work-from-home will help the government attract and retain qualified employees.

And for communities in search of newcomers like the Alberni Valley, it's a potential boon.

“The very fact that these kinds of jobs are potentially available to Port Alberni residents is wonderful,” said Collette.

The change in policy will take effect April 1.

One stipulation is that the hiring ministry must have an existing office in the community where the remote worker is located. The province says it’s working to expand capacity in regions across B.C., and that the place is negotiable.

Lake Cowichan Mayor Tim McGonigle believes his community is one that stands to benefit from this flexibility.

“There are some ministry offices within Duncan, for instance, 20 minutes away,” he said.

McGonigle says people come to his community for the lifestyle.

“We have the second largest lake on Vancouver Island, recreation opportunities, outdoor activities,” said the mayor.

Not to mention housing prices that are far more affordable than Victoria and Vancouver, where these jobs have historically been located.

“I see it as an opportunity for enhancing lifestyle,” said McGonigle.

The policy is getting pushback from stakeholders in major centres.

“If any of those jobs were to go away, that would impact business,” said Bruce Williams, CEO of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce.

Williams says a downtown built around a government workforce will suffer from more remote work.

“With those workers not being there, the businesses that were set up in order to service those people are not getting the business they would normally get, and if those workers aren’t coming back, neither is the business,” said Williams.

Meanwhile, the province says it’s clear that remote and hybrid work is here to stay, giving the government access to a larger pool of potential employees and people in smaller communities more job opportunities.

“It’s a good news story for communities like ourselves,” said Collette.