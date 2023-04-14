Remote B.C. First Nations getting better access to contraception
On April 1 the province set out to provide free contraception to all British Columbians covered under MSP.
This includes oral contraceptives, intrauterine devices (copper and hormonal), hormonal implant, hormonal injection, and emergency contraception, such as Plan B, which requires no prescription.
The First Nations Health Authority will continue to fund patches and rings, which are not included in recent changes, said Dr. Unjali Malhotra, the FNHA's medical director, who specializes in women's health.
“There shouldn't be any issues surrounding coverage for any First Nations person that is registered with the First Nation Health Authority,” said Malhotra. “It's very exciting that we have free contraception in British Columbia and what's even more exciting is we can have a conversation surrounding access.”
In September 2022 it was announced that the Ministry of Health and the College of Pharmacists of B.C. would develop regulations to allow pharmacists to prescribe medication for minor ailments and contraception.
It was recently announced that this would begin on June 1. With this change individuals seeking a contraceptive prescription or counseling can receive these services at a pharmacy.
Malhotra explains that having pharmacists provide contraceptive counseling and prescribing will reduce barriers that people have, especially those living remotely.
“Reducing the number of contact points for some people is a really good thing,” said Malhotra.
Additionally, in September of 2022 the BC College of Nurses and Midwives approved a new scope of practice for registered nurses who are certified to prescribe. The Ministry of Health continues to work with institutions on training requirements, while RNs are currently not authorized to prescribe contraception.
“The college sees that we need to expand our practice in order to help with the doctor shortage,” said Lucy Chiasson, a community health nurse at the Strong Family House, when reflecting on expanded roles for pharmacists and nurses. “I think that's probably part of the reason why that's being expanded.”
Malhotra goes on to explain that, though it is currently pending as to when a certified RN can prescribe contraception, the FNHA is in favor of broadening their scope of practice.
“The increase in numbers of folks that have the opportunity to offer prescriptions and counseling is a really important movement forward,” said Malhotra. “What we want to see is an increase in access and a reduction in barriers in all circumstances.”
Kelsey Rix (Hahahtmaq aqsa), a community health nurse in Ahousaht, said that she would like to be able to have contraception in her community to give to members who require it. She would also like to see emergency contraception on hand in communities so that nurses can dispense it.
“I still need a doctor's prescription to be able to give people birth control,” said Rix. “I can educate them and I can discuss everything with them while they're in my office, but it's been a barrier to go to the doctor to get the prescription.”
For those located in Ahousaht, a remote community on Flores Island near Tofino, they have to take a boat off the island to the closest pharmacy or clinic in places such as Tofino, Ucluelet, or Port Alberni to receive a doctor's prescription or contraception, including emergency contraception, explains Rix.
Rix explains that youth are among those who are likely to not seek out contraceptive care, so it's important to meet them where they are at.
She explains that in Ahousaht, twice a week there's a doctor on site, but for the youth a barrier is confidentiality due to the close-knit community. Youth also might not be able to afford taking a boat to Tofino to obtain pharmacy items like emergency contraceptives, she continued.
“We want to meet them where they're at, in that moment, because we just don't know what else is going on in their life that's already been a barrier for them to come and ask us in the first place,” said Rix.
According to the PharmaCare Newsletter from March 8, 2023, with the recent changes people can request multiple doses of emergency contraception and a larger supply of oral contraception. Health providers warn against using emergency contraception as a regular form of birth control.
Chiasson said these changes create “less barriers” for those living in remote communities.
But Malhotra noted that, beyond financial barriers, logistical and geographical challenges to getting birth control also need to be considered.
“No one piece of this is going to create a perfect situation,” said Malhotra. “However, a combination of change will lead to significant improvement to access.”
“We continue to work with our trusted partners on decreasing geographical barriers because we want to ensure they have access to culturally safe care as close to home as possible,” she added. “These are important steps in making that happen.”
Malhotra explains that having access to culturally safe care means receiving medical help that is respectful, engaging, and safe. This means that it is free of discrimination, racism, and bias, she continued.
“We have to realize that many of the community members are living in rural and remote areas,” said Chiasson. “Having that ability to have access to birth control means that they're in control.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
BREAKING | Federal government urges city of Ottawa to keep Wellington Street closed, offers to buy it
The federal government has offered to buy a section of Wellington Street from the city of Ottawa with the goal of keeping it permanently closed to vehicles, CTV News has learned.
Official coronation chinaware unveiled
The Royal Collection Trust has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.
CRA has 'no plans' to extend tax deadlines if workers strike
Although members of the union representing Canada Revenue Agency workers have voted in favour of a strike position, the CRA says there are 'no plans' to extend the tax filing deadline if workers walk off the job.
Vancouver
-
2nd 'deliberately set' fire at Vancouver Chinese Cultural Centre in as many months, police say
For the second time in three weeks, police are investigating a fire at Vancouver's Chinese Cultural Centre that they believe was deliberately set.
-
Reports of coyotes biting dogs, following people at Vancouver park prompts warning: BCCOS
Wildlife officials are warning people in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood to be vigilant after seeing an increased coyote presence in the area.
-
Suspects sought after string of arsons, vandalism in South Surrey: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a series of arsons and vandalism that occurred in a South Surrey neighbourhood over the past several months.
Edmonton
-
Mother charged with second-degree murder in death of baby daughter
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her baby daughter last month.
-
Campuses warned about release of sexual offender last charged in February
A man sent to jail in February for following women on post-secondary campuses while masturbating was recently released, Edmonton police are warning the public.
-
Fire at Jasper Place business under control; building being torn down
A fire in the Jasper Place neighbourhood sent smoke up over west Edmonton Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Shirtless skiers hit southern Ontario slopes as heat records smashed
Shirtless skiers sporting only shorts ventured onto southern Ontario ski hills for a final day on the slopes Friday as temperatures soared into unseasonable territory this week.
-
100+ passengers stuck on VIA Rail train near Toronto after breakdown
More than 100 passengers were stuck on railcars in the Greater Toronto Area after mechanical issues brought a VIA Rail train to a halt Friday afternoon.
-
Purolator truck theft suspect arrested after multiple carjackings in Whitby
A 33-year-old man who was arrested after allegedly stealing a Purolator truck is facing more than 60 charges in connection with a series of violent carjackings in Whitby.
Calgary
-
1 hospital following northeast Calgary stabbing
One man is in hospital after being stabbed in fight outside Sunridge Mall Friday afternoon.
-
Calgary shooting victim identified as Edmonton man
Calgary police have identified the victim of a shooting on Wednesday night as a 23-year-old Edmonton man.
-
New bus services to offer sunrise shuttle to Moraine Lake
Thanks to a Banff-area couple, there is going to be a sunrise shuttle to Moraine Lake this summer.
Montreal
-
Man applies to launch class-action against Hydro-Quebec following ice storm outages
A Montreal man is seeking court authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec after last week's ice storm knocked out power to over 1.1 million customers. The suit would represent those in the Greater Montreal region affected by the outages and is seeking $1,000 for each -- meaning it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
-
Arrest made after fireworks launched from a drone in Quebec City
A man was arrested Friday in Quebec City after a two-week investigation into incidents involving fireworks launched from a drone in the Neufchatel area of the provincial capital.
-
Quebec wants to extend work week hours for health-care, social service workers
As part of its negotiations with public sector unions, Quebec wants to extend the work week for some employees in the health and social services network from 35 to 37.5 hours.
Atlantic
-
Victim's family speaks out after manslaughter charge in death of a Casino New Brunswick manager
A manslaughter charge was laid Friday morning at a Moncton, N.B., courthouse in relation to the death of Rodney Frenette, a manager at Casino New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia primary care waitlist moves to online dashboard
The Nova Scotia government is releasing more health data to the public and changing how it shares data about how many people need a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
-
Striking faculty reach tentative deal with UPEI administration
Faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island are set to return to the classroom after almost four weeks on strike.
Winnipeg
-
What you need to know about the 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties
With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are returning to the city.
-
'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
Kitchener
-
Special air quality statement in effect across southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for much of southern Ontario, including the Region of Waterloo and the City of Guelph.
-
Three people displaced after Kitchener house fire
Kitchener Fire is investigating after a house fire on Cedar Street in Kitchener that left four people displaced.
-
Dam warning booms, buoys being installed and replaced: GRCA
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) says it will be installing booms and buoys upstream of its dams over the coming weeks.
Regina
-
Complicated evidence delays closing arguments in Chelsea Whitby's second-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors have called their final witness in Chelsea Whitby’s second-degree murder trial.
-
Missing Sask. woman may be in Regina, RCMP say
A 32-year-old woman who was last seen in Sedley, Sask. on March 25 may be in Regina, RCMP said.
-
Sask. company fined $35K after worker sustains serious injuries from fall onto septic tank
A Saskatchewan company has been fined a total of $35,000 after a worker was seriously injured from falling onto a septic tank in June 2021, a news release from the province said.
Barrie
-
This Barrie Colts player is headed to the NHL
Ethan Cardwell's game-winning goal in game six not only gave him a hat trick and the Colts a ticket to the second round, but it may have also helped punch his ticket to the NHL.
-
Orillia students kept after final bell after OPP initiated hold and secure
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board confirmed provincial police initiated the security measures at Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School on Commerce Road and Monsignor Lee Catholic School on Fittons Road.
-
Beware of emergency scams targeting seniors in Muskoka, warns OPP
Provincial police are warning residents about increased reports of emergency/grandparent scams targeting seniors, including two recent incidents in Muskoka.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation sues province over Saskatchewan First Act
Onion Lake Cree Nation is suing the Saskatchewan government over autonomy legislation meant to reassert the province's control over natural resources.
-
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
-
Sask. workplace deaths increase in 2022
Workplace fatalities in Saskatchewan increased in 2022, according to the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB).
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
-
Streets flooded in Flour Mill area of Sudbury
A day after flood watches were issued for Junction Creek, a couple of roads in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury are flooded Friday.