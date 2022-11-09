Remembrance Day honours military amid 'uncertain global landscape': premier

Municipalities across Greater Victoria honoured members of the Canadian Armed Forces during Remembrance Day ceremonies Friday morning.

CTV News Vancouver Island livestreamed the service in Victoria, which took place on the lawns of the B.C. legislature, starting at 11 a.m.

B.C. Premier John Horgan was among those observing the day and said the ceremonies are occurring in an “uncertain global landscape.”

In a statement Friday, Horgan pointed to Russia's war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world that he says are threatening lives, freedom and democracy.

He said the moment of silence held at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month is a moment for personal reflections on the horror and pain of war.

“We remember the fallen, and we recognize the loss of the grandparents, parents, spouses and children left behind,” his statement said.

The Royal Canadian Air Force conducted flyovers of five communities on Vancouver Island to mark Remembrance Day.

A Cormorant rescue helicopter was expected to fly over Comox, Courtenay and Cumberland, while a Cyclone helicopter was scheduled to fly over Sidney.

Meanwhile, a Hercules military transport plane was expected to fly over Campbell River.