Reign of world's largest hockey stick coming to an end as Duncan, B.C., holds survey

The world's largest hockey stick is seen at Cowichan Arena in Duncan, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cowichan Valley Regional District The world's largest hockey stick is seen at Cowichan Arena in Duncan, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cowichan Valley Regional District

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Que. students to miss prom after police called on rowdy prank

    A student at Laval Senior Academy (LSA) says she and some of her classmates are being unfairly banned from prom. It’s one of several disciplinary actions imposed by the school after a day of pranks got out of hand to the point that police were called in. A letter to parents from the school says the June 9 pranks involved “stink bombs, paint, water guns, and graffiti on school premises.”

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario