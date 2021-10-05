Reconciliation project asks B.C. residents to pay 'rent' to live on traditional First Nations lands

The Knowledge Totem on the front lawn of the B.C. legislature in Victoria. (CTV News) The Knowledge Totem on the front lawn of the B.C. legislature in Victoria. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash

Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener