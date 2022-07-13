'Recipe for disaster': Pharmacist warns of drug shortages on Vancouver Island

'Recipe for disaster': Pharmacist warns of drug shortages on Vancouver Island

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | PM Trudeau defends granting permit allowing return of Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company an exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario