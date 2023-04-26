Realistic oil spill response training taking place off southern Vancouver Island

The training exercise is pictured near Colwood. April 26, 2023. (CTV News) The training exercise is pictured near Colwood. April 26, 2023. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario