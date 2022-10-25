'Real promising': Remote Vancouver Island village celebrates opening of first grocery store in years
After going more than seven years without having their own grocery store, consumers living in the remote village of Gold River, B.C. on Vancouver Island have banded together to open up their own co-operative retail store.
"Everybody knew it was needed, we haven't had a real grocery store here for quite some years," said Sheri Johnston, a founding board member for the co-op.
The store has opened with just under 600 feet of retail space in an old restaurant in the village, but consumers know this is just a starting point.
"I think it's a real promising situation, and I think we all have to support it," said one woman who was shopping in the store on Tuesday.
Organizing the venture took more than a year and a half, and so far more than 100 memberships have been started, with families contributing $300 per household for a lifetime membership. They will receive dividends on their purchases at the end of each year.
"We knew it was going to be a long go, a big challenge, and because we were starting as a cooperative it was a little bit different way to do that and get members on board," said Johnston.
"We needed to get the community onboard."
Acting store manager Denise Smith says there have been several bumps along the way.
"There's a huge supply issue with just getting stuff. There's an issue with manufacturers and warehouses in the country not having enough workers," she said.
Smith says staffing issues with security shortages at a border crossing held up the store's shelving units from arriving on time, and she's still waiting for some parts to come in.
"Sea cans come in from out of the country and they sit. The one with our shelving sat for more than a month waiting for somebody to say it was OK, just all kinds of things like that" Smith said.
The new grocery co-op in Gold River, B.C., is pictured. (CTV News)
The store gives consumers in Gold River, nearby Tahsis and the Txsana First Nation Reserve the option of shopping locally instead of travelling more than an hour's drive east to Campbell River to buy their supplies.
The community did have a SuperValu grocery store operating in the village until it closed back in 2015.
Plans are already in the works to add online ordering through the co-op as well as utilizing the commercial kitchen in the building which formerly housed a restaurant.
"Open up the kitchen to serve food to go, possibly like a 'meals on wheels' for seniors and to deliver to those who can't get here," said Johnston.
"Then we also want to start aeroponic or hydroponic growing our own vegetables," she said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
WATCH LIVE | 'Hard for me to say' whether Emergencies Act was necessary, Ottawa officer testifies
A senior Ottawa police officer says the federal Emergencies Act was helpful to clear 'Freedom Convoy' protesters, but he doesn't know whether it was necessary.
'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government's use of the act, and not a provincial issue.
Immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Canadian population in 2021
The latest release of 2021 census data shows immigrants make up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada, and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041.
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
Secretly recorded phone call raises troubling allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
A secretly recorded phone call, said to be with an RCMP member, has reignited calls for a new investigation into the disturbing electrocution death of a Fraser Valley woman and her two dogs seven years ago.
Competition Bureau raises concerns about WestJet-Sunwing deal
The federal Competition Bureau has raised significant concerns about WestJet Airlines Ltd.'s proposed acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines, saying the deal will likely result in higher prices and decreased service for Canadians.
Vancouver
-
Officials warn those living on B.C.'s South Coast to prepare for storm season
After an extended summer, stormy weather has made a sudden arrival on B.C.'s South Coast and officials are warning residents to be prepared for a challenging season.
-
B.C. park on border with Washington state reopens after lengthy pandemic closure
One of British Columbia's last remaining COVID-19 closures has finally been lifted.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices predicted to jump back over $2/L
Drivers in Metro Vancouver may notice a price jump at the pumps Thursday as they're predicted to go above $2 per litre.
Edmonton
-
Driver, Good Samaritans injured in crashes on Highway 16
Several people who stopped to help a driver west of Edmonton who rolled their pickup Wednesday morning were also injured when they were hit by passing motorists, RCMP say.
-
Traffic affected in south Edmonton after crash involving yellow bus, pedestrian
A crash Wednesday morning in Edmonton's Ermineskin neighbourhood involved a pedestrian and a school bus.
-
1 charged in connection to 2021 vandalism at Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex
Police have charged a man in relation to the vandalism of a Ukrainian monument in north Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Multiple men arrested after Peel police make largest drug bust in force's history
Peel Regional Police have seized more than $25 million worth of narcotics following a months-long investigation into a criminal group that allegedly used commercial trucks to import drugs across the border.
-
26-year-old Ontario man in 'complete disbelief' after huge Lotto Max win
A young Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize said he was in 'complete disbelief' when he found out about the win.
-
Tory says he’ll use strong mayor powers to create new city division for housing development
Mayor John Tory says he will be using his new strong mayor powers granted by Queen’s Park to create a new development and growth division to move housing forward.
Calgary
-
Airdrie youth assaulted, choked unconscious by stranger at CrossIron Mills
RCMP are investigating a violent assault at CrossIron Mills mall that left a youth unconscious.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
Competition Bureau raises concerns about WestJet-Sunwing deal
The federal Competition Bureau has raised significant concerns about WestJet Airlines Ltd.'s proposed acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines, saying the deal will likely result in higher prices and decreased service for Canadians.
Montreal
-
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
-
Judge in Quebec racial profiling case orders end to random traffic stops
A Quebec Superior Court judge has invalidated laws that allow police to randomly pull over drivers for traffic stops. Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Tuesday on a constitutional challenge to random stops, writing that racial profiling exists and that it's a reality that weighs heavily on Black people.
-
Total Quebec COVID-19 deaths approaching 17,000 mark
Quebec logged an additional 24 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total deaths to 16,998 since the pandemic began.
Atlantic
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants
The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Man, 18, and three youths charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing
Four people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova Scotia
People aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg
Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.
-
Monthly gas bills going up in Manitoba
Monthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
Kitchener
-
Brantford, Ont. man has a bone to pick with the city after he claims he was forced to remove Halloween décor
A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations.
-
New Waterloo regional police chief to be appointed Thursday
Waterloo Regional Police Service will soon have its permanent leader.
-
Body found in Lake Erie
OPP are following up on a report of human remains found in the waters of Lake Erie in Long Point. Around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday OPP were notified that the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard found a body in the water near the tip of Long Point while they were doing training exercises.
Regina
-
Team award winners announced ahead of 2022 CFL Awards
Six players from each Canadian Football League (CFL) organization are being recognized for their outstanding performances and will advance to the next stage of voting ahead of the 2022 CFL Awards.
-
'I still can't believe it': Homicide on Sask. First Nation leaves community in shock
A Saskatchewan First Nation came together for a supper on Tuesday, to mourn the loss of one of its members who was the victim of a homicide early Sunday morning.
-
Sask. economists audit Moe's claims ahead of Wednesday's throne speech
Saskatchewan economists Joel Bruneau and Jason Childs are weighing in on some of Premier Scott Moe’s economic claims in advance of Wednesday’s throne speech.
Barrie
-
How a cancer diagnosis inspired a Barrie woman's creepy doll business
An interior designer known for her murals and canvas work in Barrie's galleries has morphed into a Halloween artist.
-
Motorist had to find a ride after stunt driving charge in Mono
Dufferin OPP says the traffic unit's radar device clocked the vehicle travelling 141 kilometres per hour through a 70 zone.
-
MTO says 'Don't veer for deer'
Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November.
Saskatoon
-
Florida FBI tip off Sask. police about child pornography suspect
An Outlook man faces charges for luring, possessing child pornography and the distribution of child pornography following an investigation by Saskatchewan police services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Dade County, Florida.
-
Saskatoon mall security guards used excessive force in arrest, bystander says
A sidewalk arrest by Saskatoon mall security has one bystander concerned with what they see as an excessive use of force.
-
Saskatoon Ukrainian bilingual school getting creative to deal with influx of students
With no end in sight to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more displaced people are coming to Saskatchewan and that influx is felt in a big way at the province’s only Ukrainian bilingual school.
Northern Ontario
-
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
A car crash that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to a TikTok challenge called the 'Kia challenge', a police commissioner said.
-
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
-
Conference teaches Indigenous youth in the north about the history of treaties
Indigenous youth in the Timmins area and across Mushkegowuk Territory are learning about treaties this week at the first annual Omushkego Youth Treaty Conference.