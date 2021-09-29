RCMP union responds to Fairy Creek decision, says officers 'embodied the thin blue line'
Just hours after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ended an injunction against old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island, saying the actions of the RCMP at the protest site put the court’s reputation at risk, the union representing the Mounties says it’s proud of the actions of its officers at Fairy Creek.
On Tuesday, Justice Douglas Thompson denied forestry company Teal Cedar Products Ltd. an extension to its injunction barring protesters from blocking forestry work in the Fairy Creek area, north of Port Renfrew, B.C.
The decision effectively ended the injunction Tuesday afternoon, after more than four months of arrests and accusations of violence between the RCMP and the blockaders.
In his decision, Thompson wrote that the RCMP’s enforcement efforts “led to serious and substantial infringement of civil liberties.”
The judge chastised those Mounties who removed their nametags and adorned their uniforms with the controversial “thin blue line” patch, a symbol that is banned under official RCMP policy.
“All of this has been done in the name of enforcing this court’s order, adding to the already substantial risk to the court’s reputation whenever an injunction pulls the court into this type of dispute between citizens and the government,” the judge wrote.
National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé doubled down on the "thin blue line" imagery in a statement on the court’s decision Wednesday.
“We are very proud of our members’ professional, thoughtful and patient approach to enforcing the expired Fairy Creek injunction in the face of exceptional challenges, including repeated and aggressive physical, racial, and personal taunts and threats by some of the protesters,” Sauvé said.
“In many circumstances and on many occasions over the last 133 days, they have embodied the thin blue line between order and chaos,” he added.
The union boss thanked the Mounties for their service at Fairy Creek and wished them “a relaxing and peaceful time at home with their families after so much time away.”
More than 1,100 people have been arrested since enforcement of the injunction began in May, including more than 100 people who have been arrested more than once.
Protesters have been camped out in the area for over a year to defend what they say is the last unprotected old-growth forest on southern Vancouver Island.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
Teal Cedar said in a statement it is reviewing the decision and will consider its options, adding that its work in the area “is important and responsible, vital to sustaining hundreds of jobs in the province and producing products we all rely on every day.”
Lawyer Phil Dwyer, who represented several members of the Rainforest Flying Squad protest group, called the decision a “huge victory.”
“This is a very significant decision,” Dwyer said. “It's really hard to say right now what's going to happen on the ground out there.”
During the court hearings, a lawyer for the Mounties said police were being tasked with enforcing a court injunction under increasingly difficult circumstances.
Thompson's ruling says the RCMP acted with “reasonable force” during much of the injunction period, but some video evidence presented during the hearings showed “disquieting lapses in reasonable crowd control.”
“One series of images shows a police officer repeatedly pulling COVID masks off protesters' faces while pepper spray was about to be employed,” he wrote. “Another shows a police officer grabbing a guitar from a protester and flinging it to the ground, where another officer stomped on it and kicked what was left of it to the side of the road.”
B.C. Premier John Horgan called the situation at Fairy Creek “intractable” during an unrelated news conference before the court decision was announced Tuesday.
“Is this an intractable problem? Yes it is,” Horgan said. “Does it frustrate me? Every single day. But I think the majority of British Columbians understand that if we are going to make progress on difficult issues, we have to do it together.”
In June, the B.C. government approved a request from three Vancouver Island First Nations and deferred logging in about 2,000 hectares of old-growth forest in the Fairy Creek and central Walbran areas for two years.
Activists say the deferrals fall short of protecting what remains of B.C.’s old-growth forests.
With files from The Canadian Press
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We need to mobilize now': Canadian Medical Association calls for supports in Alta. and Sask.
The president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is the latest to call for action from provincial and federal governments to restore the health-care systems in Alberta and Saskatchewan which are crumbling under the weight of a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients.
Unvaccinated Conservative MPs should 'stay home' from Parliament: Bloc leader
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says the next session of Parliament should happen in person with any members who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 staying home.
The workers who keep global supply chains moving are warning of a 'system collapse'
Seafarers, truck drivers and airline workers have endured quarantines, travel restrictions and complex COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements to keep stretched supply chains moving during the pandemic.
NEW | RCMP union responds to Fairy Creek decision, says officers 'embodied the thin blue line'
National Police Federation president Brian Sauvé doubled down on the 'thin blue line' imagery in a statement on the court’s decision Wednesday, saying Mounties at Fairy Creek 'have embodied the thin blue line between order and chaos.'
JUST IN | Ontario announces school curriculum changes to mandate Indigenous learning in Grades 1 to 3
The Ontario government announced changes to the school curriculum, committing to strengthening Indigenous learning in Grades 1 to 3 in the next two years, including an introduction to the residential school system.
All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content
YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content that alleges vaccines cause chronic health effects or contains misinformation on the substances in vaccines.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau has to get serious. The time for bluffing and emoting is over.
In the waning days of the campaign, Trudeau went all out to convince voters in the Greater Toronto Area that he was a 'progressive,' a term that he hardly ever used to describe himself before. Now, it’s put up or shut up time in several key files, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
U.K. soldiers to start driving fuel tankers in coming days
The British government's reserve tanker fleet was being deployed Wednesday to help deliver gasoline to empty pumps across the U.K., and military drivers will begin operating fuel tankers in the coming days to ease the country's fuel-supply crisis, a top official said.
Vancouver
-
July was B.C.'s 2nd-deadliest month on record for illicit drug overdoses: coroner's data
More than 1,200 people have died of illicit drug overdose in British Columbia this year, the province's chief coroner said Wednesday.
-
Burnaby house fire: At least 2 hurt in late-night blaze
Two people are in hospital after a large house fire in Burnaby that led to an intense rescue effort Tuesday.
-
'Limited staffing' leads to temporary closure of B.C. emergency department
An emergency department in B.C. is temporarily closed due to a staffing shortage, a local health authority announced this week.
Edmonton
-
‘Not suitable’: Teachers report slams Alberta’s draft curriculum
“This draft curriculum was motivated by a political timeline, and the development process was designed to limit input and restrict dialogue.”
-
Grandin School renamed Holy Child Catholic Elementary School
A downtown elementary school formerly named after a Bishop with ties to residential schools is now called Holy Child Elementary School.
-
Perlini scores twice as Oilers blank Kraken 6-0 in pre-season action
Brendan Perlini is making a strong case for a return to the NHL.
Calgary
-
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks away
Premier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of up to 30 experienced medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador, saying Alberta doesn't need them now, but may in the weeks to come.
-
'We need to mobilize now': Canadian Medical Association calls for supports in Alta. and Sask.
The president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is the latest to call for action from provincial and federal governments to restore the health-care systems in Alberta and Saskatchewan which are crumbling under the weight of a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients.
-
Calgary man convicted of killing 3-year-old girl to be sentenced Wednesday
The Calgary man found guilty of beating his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter to death will be sentenced Wednesday.
Toronto
-
JUST IN
JUST IN | Ontario announces school curriculum changes to mandate Indigenous learning in Grades 1 to 3
The Ontario government announced changes to the school curriculum, committing to strengthening Indigenous learning in Grades 1 to 3 in the next two years, including an introduction to the residential school system.
-
Ontario reports another 495 cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 495 more cases of COVID-19 and another eight deaths related to the disease.
-
Ontario government orders agencies to stop supplying parents with rapid COVID-19 tests
The Ontario government has ordered several agencies to stop supplying rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to parents, as a growing number of them sought the tests to create their own ad-hoc surveillance testing programs in schools.
Montreal
-
Calls for Quebec premier to apologize after Liberal Greg Kelley gets scolding for comments about Joyce Echaquan's death
Quebec Liberal MNA Greg Kelley was reprimanded Wednesday by party leader Dominique Anglade for conflating the secularism law with the death of Joyce Echaquan.
-
Man arrested after mother of five from Saint-Donat, Que. killed in suspected femicide
Police say the man arrested in connection with the death of 32-year-old Andréanne Ouellet was known to her.
-
7 more deaths as Quebec reports 594 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Quebec is reporting seven new deaths due to COVID-19, a total of 11,369.
Atlantic
-
A 'horrible ending': N.S. man who laid hours in his driveway waiting for ambulance dies in hospital weeks later
An 86-year-old man who laid in his driveway for hours while waiting for an ambulance earlier this summer, has died after never leaving hospital.
-
Nova Scotia reports 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; active count rises to 224
Nova Scotia is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Wednesday as the active case count rises to 224.
-
Halifax housing crisis: Municipality to set up emergency sites to address homelessness in the city
Halifax City Hall is setting up emergency accommodations sites to address homelessness in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba records 114 new COVID-19 cases, including 77 unvaccinated
Manitoba topped 100 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg woman charged in connection with Point Douglas warehouse fire
One person has been charged after a vacant warehouse in Point Douglas went up in flames Tuesday morning.
-
Manitoba man upset with ambulance service, emergency department after mom suffers stroke
A Manitoba man is frustrated with the province’s ambulance service and the emergency department his mother was taken to for care after his family was denied visitation.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | City council could ask premier, health minister to limit gathering sizes in Saskatoon
The city's top doctor says a limit on gathering sizes in the Saskatoon area would help "prevent acute care system collapse."
-
'We need to mobilize now': Canadian Medical Association calls for supports in Alta. and Sask.
The president of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is the latest to call for action from provincial and federal governments to restore the health-care systems in Alberta and Saskatchewan which are crumbling under the weight of a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients.
-
'We don't know anything': Saskatoon theatre manager in the dark on proof of vaccination procedures
Roxy Theatre general manager Jordan Delorme says he supports needing proof of vaccination, but adds the province needs to do a better job of letting businesses know exactly what is expected.
Regina
-
LIVE @ 2: Sask. health minister to give COVID-19 update
Saskatchewan residents will be able to tune into the first COVID-19 update in several weeks on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's proof of vaccination requirement
Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events
-
Saskatchewan curlers disappointed by Olympic qualifying process
One of Canada’s top curlers won’t get a chance to represent the nation at the 2022 Olympic Games.
London
-
LIVE
LIVE | One new death, 13 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday, as the first school closure due to an outbreak took effect.
-
Warrant issued after $300K in stolen goods recovered
London police are looking for a 40-year-old man after seizing $300,000 in stolen property from two locations.
-
London police seize more than $265K in drugs
Four people are facing charges after a search of three locations in London netted police hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs, as well as a loaded gun and cash.
Northern Ontario
-
Female hunter missing since Monday near Onaping has been found alive
A female hunter missing since Monday has been found alive, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Wednesday.
-
Up to 40 unvaccinated staff at North Bay hospital could lose their jobs
A total of 40 staff at the North Bay Regional Health Centre are unvaccinated, the hospital says, and could face dismissal.
-
Evaluation to begin at Vale's Totten Mine after last worker rescued
With the last miner emerging from underground at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials from Vale and the mining workers union provide an update on the mine rescue.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports another 495 cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 495 more cases of COVID-19 and another eight deaths related to the disease.
-
Fireworks shot at crowd, beer bottle injuries during homecoming gatherings: Guelph police
Guelph police have released new details surrounding their response to the gatherings in the city during homecoming weekend, like how it cost well over $30,000 in additional officer deployment.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Wellington County crash: OPP
Provincial police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Wellington County on Wednesday morning.