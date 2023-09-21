RCMP seek suspect in Duncan bank break-in

Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly broke into bank in Duncan earlier this month.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say the break-in happened at the TD Canada Trust branch at 1-351 Trans-Canada Hwy. on Sept. 4.

Police say the suspect, who wore a mask and a Bugs Bunny hooded sweater, broke into the bank around 9:30 a.m. and stole some equipment.

No one was inside the bank at the time of the theft.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.