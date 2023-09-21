Vancouver Island

    • RCMP seek suspect in Duncan bank break-in

    Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. (RCMP) Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. (RCMP)

    Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly broke into bank in Duncan earlier this month.

    The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say the break-in happened at the TD Canada Trust branch at 1-351 Trans-Canada Hwy. on Sept. 4.

    Police say the suspect, who wore a mask and a Bugs Bunny hooded sweater, broke into the bank around 9:30 a.m. and stole some equipment.

    No one was inside the bank at the time of the theft.

    Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Regina

    Barrie

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News