RCMP seek 42-year-old man missing from Duncan

Mounties are appealing to the public for help finding a 42-year-old man who is missing from Duncan, B.C.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say Joseph Alexander Smith was last seen in Duncan around 3:30 p.m. on May 2.

At the time he was wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt, dark-coloured vest, dark sweatpants and Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Police describe Smith as a white man, standing five feet, nine inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has a dark, mohawk haircut.

Smith is known to drive a black, 2006 Chevrolet Colorado four-door truck with a rack on the back and licence plate BR8964, according to police.

The RCMP say he has not been in contact with family or friends since May 2 and police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the location of the truck is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.