RCMP searching for missing 60-year-old man last seen in Langford

RCMP in the West Shore are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen about two weeks ago.

Police are searching for James Cheetham, 60, who was last seen in Langford, B.C., on Dec. 18 and who was reported missing on Jan. 1.

Cheetham is described as a white man who stands 5'10" with a medium build. He has blue eyes and long white hair that's usually kept in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black Helly Hansen jacket.

Anyone with information on Cheetham's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.