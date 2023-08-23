RCMP searching for boat stolen from North Saanich

Mounties are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fishing boat that was reported stolen from North Saanich.

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say the five-and-a-half-metre vessel was taken from a mooring pin near the 8600-block of Lochside Drive on Saturday.

The vessel is described as a white, 1976 Hourston Glasscraft fishing boat. The boat has an enclosed cabin and carries the licence number 6K8272.

It was equipped with a newer, black Suzuki 150-horse-power outboard motor and a grey Yamaha 9.9-horse-power kicker motor.

Anyone with information about the boat's location is asked to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.