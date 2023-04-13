RCMP lift shelter-in-place order after police swarm Nanaimo home

A Nanaimo neighbourhood was briefly locked down and residents were told to remain inside their homes during a police incident Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the Nanaimo RCMP said they were attending to a house in the 5700-block of Vanderneuk Road for a situation involving a distraught person who had access to firearms.

"Due to presence of firearms, the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) is on scene and a trained crisis negotiator is assisting," said RCMP in a social media post.

The shelter in place order was lifted shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday. (CTV News)Heavily armed RCMP officers and armoured vehicles could be seen on the residential street.

The street was also closed to traffic and pedestrians, and nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

By 11 a.m., police said the situation had "been resolved" and that the shelter in place order was being lifted.

"Thank you to the Malibu Terrace Block Watch for their cooperation and assistance in updating nearby residents," said the Nanaimo RCMP.

