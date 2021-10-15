RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian crash near Parksville, B.C.

Victoria -

Police are investigating after a pedestrian died following a crash in the Mid-Island on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred around 10:12 p.m. on the Alberni Highway near Fairdowne Road, according to RCMP.

Police say a male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages, though police say impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing and causal factors are to be determined," said Cpl. Madonnna Saunderson, Northern District RCMP, in a statement Friday.