RCMP investigate indecent act involving 14-year-old in Langford

The West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of an indecent act involving a young girl that occurred in the heart of Langford on Wednesday evening.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was sitting in a field near the intersection of Phipps Road and Langford Parkway, beside the Walmart Supercentre, when a man approached her around 6:55 p.m.

Mounties say the man made sexual comments towards the girl and proceeded to pull down his pants.

The girl immediately got up and left the area and called for help, police say.

The youth was not physically injured in the incident, according to RCMP.

Investigators are now looking to identify a suspect in the investigation.

He's described as a man in his 30s who stands approximately 5'3" with a medium build. He has tanned skin, dark-coloured hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a red baseball cap, a dark-coloured long sleeve shirt, black shorts and dark shoes at the time.

Mounties have released surveillance video of the suspect, which can be viewed below.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.