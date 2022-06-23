RCMP identify man accused of inappropriately touching underage girls near Victoria

Mounties say they have identified a man who they say "inappropriately touched" two underage girls at a restaurant in Central Saanich, B.C.

In a statement Wednesday evening, police said the incident happened in the 2400-block of Mt. Newton Cross Rd on June 13.

The RCMP said the man briefly spoke with two girls in the restaurant that afternoon before touching them.

The man then left in a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck with damage to the chrome running boards on the right side.

On Thursday morning, RCMP said the man had been identified thanks to information from the public.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing and that investigators believe the incident is isolated with "no further danger to the public."

That being said, anyone with information about the incident or potential incidents involving the same man is asked to contact the Sidney/ North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.