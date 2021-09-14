RCMP find nothing of concern after report of shallow grave near Powell River

cOURTENAY -

Forensic investigators near Powell River, B.C., say they found nothing of concern after Mounties were called to a report of a possible grave on Monday.

Investigators cordoned off an area of Paradise Valley as they examined the site Tuesday.

Police said they were initially alerted to a "report of a suspicious occurrence" in some bushes near Padgett Road.

"Upon attendance it was determined that the use of a forensic specialist was required to further the investigation," said Staff-Sgt. Rod Wiebe of the Powell River RCMP detachment.

"A subject walking their dog came upon an area that resembled a shallow grave," Wiebe said Tuesday afternoon.

"I can say that the results of the exam did not unearth anything of concern and the scene has been released," he added. "Until we can prove otherwise, all scenes have to be treated as a crime scene, which was why we had the response that we did."